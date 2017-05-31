Arcade Fire Sign with Columbia Records

Arcade Fire’s next two albums will be released on Columbia Records, Variety has confirmed. Terms of the band’s signing to the Sony Music label were not disclosed. Arcade Fire last released a full-length via Capitol Records — 2013’s “Reflektor.” The Universal Music Group imprint also bid on continuing the relationship with the beloved band.

Arcade Fire’s third album “The Suburbs,” released in 2010 by North Carolina indie label Merge Records, with whom the band has a long affiliation, won the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

Earlier today (May 31), it was revealed that Arcade Fire will be releasing a new single, on vinyl, to be sold at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, where the group will be performing this weekend. The song takes the dancefloor elements “Reflektor” to even greater heights, with a fairly shameless nod to disco-era songs like Abba’s “Dancing Queen” and Yvonne Elliman’s “Saturday Night Fever” hit “If I Can’t Have You” on the chorus.

The Montreal-based group is managed by Maverick Management’s Scott Rodger.