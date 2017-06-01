Arcade Fire Speak Out During Surprise Set at Primavera Sound: ‘We’re Not Scared of These Fear-Mongers’

Arcade Fire weren’t scheduled to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival until Saturday, but they surprised concertgoers Thursday night with a sunset set performed in a boxing-ring-style stage.
The group’s set focused primarily on their last two albums — 2013’s “Reflektor” and 2010’s Grammy-winning “The Suburbs” — but they also performed their new single, “Everything Now,” which is also the title track for their forthcoming fifth album, and promptly released it, complete with a new video, shortly after the performance along with a full slate of fall dates for their “Infinite Content” tour (listed below). Variety broke the news Wednesday that the band has signed a two-album deal with Columbia Records.
And as Primavera is the first major European festival to take place since the suicide bombing outside Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, Arcade Fire bandleader Win Butler concluded the performance with a message: “We’re not scared of these fear mongers.” He repeated for emphasis: “We’re not f—ing scared.”
ARCADE FIRE
Infinite Content Tour
All Dates On Sale Beginning Friday, June 9 at 10am local time
|Tue Sep 05
|Quebec City, QC
|Centre Videotron
|Wed Sep 06
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Sat Sep 09
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Tue Sep 12
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Fri Sep 15
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sat Sep 16
|Washington, DC
|Verizon Center
|Sun Sep 17
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thu Sep 21
|Atlanta, GA
|Infinite Energy Arena
|Fri Sep 22
|Tampa, FL
|USF Sun Dome
|Sat Sep 23
|Miami, FL
|Watsco Center at the University of Miami
|Tue Sep 26
|New Orleans, LA
|UNO Lakefront Arena
|Wed Sep 27
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|Thu Sep 28
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wed Oct 11
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Thu Oct 12
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Sat Oct 14
|Vancouver, BC
|Pacific Coliseum
|Sun Oct 15
|Seattle, WA
|Key Arena
|Tue Oct 17
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|Wed Oct 18
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Fri Oct 20
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Sun Oct 22
|Las Vegas, NV
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Wed Oct 25
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Fri Oct 27
|Kansas City, MO
|Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
|Sun Oct 29
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wed Nov 01
|Windsor, ON
|Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
|Fri Nov 03
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre