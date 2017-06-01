Arcade Fire Speak Out During Surprise Set at Primavera Sound: ‘We’re Not Scared of These Fear-Mongers’

Arcade Fire weren’t scheduled to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival until Saturday, but they surprised concertgoers Thursday night with a sunset set performed in a boxing-ring-style stage.

The group’s set focused primarily on their last two albums — 2013’s “Reflektor” and 2010’s Grammy-winning “The Suburbs” — but they also performed their new single, “Everything Now,” which is also the title track for their forthcoming fifth album, and promptly released it, complete with a new video, shortly after the performance along with a full slate of fall dates for their “Infinite Content” tour (listed below). Variety broke the news Wednesday that the band has signed a two-album deal with Columbia Records.

And as Primavera is the first major European festival to take place since the suicide bombing outside Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, Arcade Fire bandleader Win Butler concluded the performance with a message: “We’re not scared of these fear mongers.” He repeated for emphasis: “We’re not f—ing scared.”

ARCADE FIRE

Infinite Content Tour

All Dates On Sale Beginning Friday, June 9 at 10am local time