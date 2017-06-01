Arcade Fire Speak Out During Surprise Set at Primavera Sound: ‘We’re Not Scared of These Fear-Mongers’

Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire weren’t scheduled to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival until Saturday, but they surprised concertgoers Thursday night with a sunset set performed in a boxing-ring-style stage.

The group’s set focused primarily on their last two albums — 2013’s “Reflektor” and 2010’s Grammy-winning “The Suburbs” — but they also performed their new single, “Everything Now,” which is also the title track for their forthcoming fifth album, and promptly released it, complete with a new video, shortly after the performance along with a full slate of fall dates for their “Infinite Content” tour (listed below). Variety broke the news Wednesday that the band has signed a two-album deal with Columbia Records.

And as Primavera is the first major European festival to take place since the suicide bombing outside Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, Arcade Fire bandleader Win Butler concluded the performance with a message: “We’re not scared of these fear mongers.” He repeated for emphasis: “We’re not f—ing scared.”

ARCADE FIRE
Infinite Content Tour
All Dates On Sale Beginning Friday, June 9 at 10am local time

Tue Sep 05 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron
Wed Sep 06 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat Sep 09 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Tue Sep 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sat Sep 16 Washington, DC Verizon Center
Sun Sep 17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 21 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
Fri Sep 22 Tampa, FL USF Sun Dome
Sat Sep 23 Miami, FL Watsco Center at the University of Miami
Tue Sep 26 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena
Wed Sep 27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Thu Sep 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wed Oct 11 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Thu Oct 12 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Sat Oct 14 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
Sun Oct 15 Seattle, WA Key Arena
Tue Oct 17 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Wed Oct 18 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Fri Oct 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Sun Oct 22 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
Wed Oct 25 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Fri Oct 27 Kansas City, MO Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Sun Oct 29 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 01 Windsor, ON Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
Fri Nov 03 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Marketplace

