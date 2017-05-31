Arcade Fire Channel ‘Dancing Queen’ on New Single ‘Everything Now’ (Listen)

Arcade Fire have been laying a trail of tantalizing clues teasing new music over the past few days, and watching people attempt to decode them was a Twitter-feed-cluttering experience rivaled only by the president’s latest misspellings on Wednesday morning.

But the mystery was quickly unravelled — the group will be releasing a new single, on vinyl, to be sold at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, where the group will be performing this weekend. With hat-tips to ArcadeFireTube and Pitchfork, the Barcelona record store Discos Paradisos scored a copy of the record, played it on their kickass audio system and uploaded it to YouTube. It finds the group taking the dancefloor elements of their last album, 2013’s “Reflektor,” to even greater heights, with a fairly shameless nod to disco-era songs like Abba’s “Dancing Queen” and Yvonne Elliman’s “Saturday Night Fever” hit “If I Can’t Have You” on the chorus.

The group also tweeted a message and artwork saying “Stay tuned for Infinite Content” earlier today, which may or may not have something to do with their widely anticipated but still unannounced fifth album.