Industry Journalist Andy Gensler Joins Oak View Group as Executive Editor of Media and Conferences

Veteran music business reporter Andy Gensler has joined the Oak View Group as executive editor of media and conferences division, reporting to Ray Waddell, president of media and conferences. The two are tasked with guiding the editorial content for concert industry trade publications in Pollstar and Venues Today. Gensler will be based in Los Angeles.

A former staff writer and editor at Billboard, the New York native has also worked for the New York Times T-Style Magazine, VH1.com and Spin, and has been published in The Village Voice, Rolling Stone and the New York Times, among others.

Gensler is also co-founder of Legalize Dancing NYC, an advocacy group dedicated to repealing New York’s cabaret laws.

“Having worked in the editorial trenches with Andy for years at Billboard, I am well familiar with his strong work ethic, vision, and ability to break the most important and relevant stories in our business for today’s 24/7 news cycle,” said Waddell in announcing Gensler’s appointment. “As OVG continues to build out its media and conferences division and launch compelling industry news vehicles, Andy is the perfect leader to help us navigate this dynamic marketplace for both print and digital. I look forward to connecting him with Pollstar co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Gary Bongiovani and Venues Today founder Linda Deckard as they craft the next chapter for these respected media brands.”

Added Leiweke.”Bringing Andy into the OVG fold is a critical move as we commit resources to building media and conferences dedicating to serving the sports and live entertainment industry. We look forward to tapping into Andy’s considerable talents and industry savvy as we set out to deliver provocative editorial and insightful data that informs and entertains the decision makers in our industry.”

Founded in 2015, OVG is helmed by Tim Leiweke, formerly CEO of AEG, and backed by Azoff MSG Entertainment. In July 2017, OVG took ownership and operational control of Pollstar’s weekly print publication, Pollstar.com, Pollstar Pro and the Pollstar Live conference. In Dec. 2016, OVG purchased the live-entertainment facilities platform Venues Today.