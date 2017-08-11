With ‘American Idol’ Lawsuit Behind Him, Season 11 Winner Phillip Phillips Releases New Song (Listen)

micheleamabile
Phillip Phillips
RMV/REX/Shutterstock

American Idol” season 11 winner Phillip Phillips has released a new single, his first since settling a contentious lawsuit against the show’s parent company, 19 Entertainment.

“Miles,” co-written by Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) and Lindsay Rimes, is a soft ballad, with light guitar flourishes leaving space for Phillips’ soulful vocal as he sings, “It’s getting harder to breathe in this atmosphere, from these dizzy highs/ With you close to me, we can disappear in this endless night.” 

I am so excited to have the connection with my fans again by releasing new music,” the Georgia native said of his return to music after a two-year  break (his lawsuit challenging the terms of his contract with 19, and alleging that he’d been “manipulated” by his record company, Interscope Records, was filed in January 2015 and settled in June). 

“’Miles is about going through change but not being alone while it’s happening,” Phillips added. “Just knowing that there is always light after dark. This has been a really interesting journey and I’ve learned a lot personally and professionally. This is a new time and I’m excited about taking everyone along. It’s good stuff!”

Phillips is currently on the road for a summer tour with Goo Goo Dolls through September. He is performing “Miles” and other tracks from his forthcoming third album for Interscope Records.

Listen to “Miles” below:

Miles (Audio Only) by Phillip Phillips on VEVO.

    1. Brenda W says:
      August 11, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Glad that nastiness is behind him. He’s got a great voice and is hugely talented. Terrific song.

      Reply

