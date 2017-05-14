‘American Idol’: Katy Perry in Talks to Join Judges’ Panel

Executive Editor, Music @shirleyhalperin
The Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The relaunch of “American Idol” is one step closer to locking down a new judges’ panel. According to a source, the ABC show is in talks with pop star Katy Perry to join the series when it comes on air in March 2018, as reported by TMZ Sunday.

Perry had been approached to join the show during its previous incarnation on Fox but had turned down producers at the time. It should be noted that, in the past, Perry has also turned down offers for other singing competition shows like “X Factor,” which, like “Idol,” is produced by FremantleMedia, and that “Idol” alum Adam Lambert is also managed by Direct Management Group, longtime representatives for Perry. She was also a guest judge during Season 9 as a temporary replacement for Paula Abdul.

The news comes in the wake of heated competition to fill coaches’ seats on “Idol” competitor “The Voice,” which airs on NBC and is currently in its 12th season. In the last week, “Idol” alums Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson were announced to have joined the Mark Burnett-produced NBC show. Not to be outdone, “Idol” is looking to bring back host Ryan Seacrest, who, perhaps not coincidentally, recently joined the ABC family as cohost of Kelly Ripa’s morning show, now named “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Who else is on the “Idol” wish-list? Big names, say several insiders, as talks are ongoing with managers for a handful of superstar music acts.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad