Music agencies AM Only and the Windish Agency will now formally be known as Paradigm Talent Agency, after successful partnerships since 2012 and 2015, respectively. London-based CODA Agency, Paradigm’s European partner, will continue to go by CODA Agency.

Paul Morris, CEO of AM Only, and Tom Windish, the founder and President of the Windish Agency, will continue their leadership roles within Paradigm’s Music Executive Group along with Dan Weiner, Marty Diamond and CODA’s Tom Schroeder.

“By combining forces with Monterey Peninsula Artists, Little Big Man and, now, AM Only and Windish, Paradigm has built an inclusive culture that keeps the spirit of these independent companies alive which allows our unique attributes to continue to flourish within the unified agency,” said Paul Morris, CEO of AM Only.

In November, Paradigm, AM Only and Windish made a move toward greater unity and the recent name change by moving to a new combined office space in New York City.

“The partnership with Paradigm has brought a tremendous group of agents and resources together under one roof on a worldwide scale,” Windish said. “We have always shared the same values and I am proud to now share the same name.”