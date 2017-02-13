“Don’t forget that you loved me once,” Maren Morris and Alicia Keys sang, teaming up to belt out “Once” at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday.

Keys (sporting a now-signature, makeup-free look) wore a shimmering jumpsuit that matched the sparkle of Morris’ sequined bodysuit. The two seamlessly alternated verses to the touching ballad.

Keys has won 15 Grammy awards out of 29 nominations since 2002 when she cleaned up, winning awards for best female R&B vocal performance, best R&B album, best R&B song, best new artist, and song of the year. Her favor in the Recording Academy’s eyes has kept up ever since. In 2014, Keys won best R&B album for “Girl on Fire.” And she’s clearly still on fire.

Morris, meanwhile, is a fresh face to the Grammys. Still, she came on strong by earning her first four nods this year, including best new artist. Her album, “Hero,” was also nominated for best country album.

In addition to Morris and Keys, the 59th Annual Grammy Awards also saw performances from Adele, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and many others.

The 2017 Grammys — hosted by James Corden — were filmed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS.