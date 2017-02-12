Singer Al Jarreau, a multiple Grammy winner for his jazz and R&B songs like “Breakin’ Away,” died Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 76.

He had been hospitalized recently and cancelled his upcoming tour dates.

A statement on his website said in part, “He will be missed. His 2nd priority in life was music. There was no 3rd. His 1st priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need. Whether it was emotional pain, or physical discomfort, or any other cause of suffering, he needed to put our minds at ease and our hearts at rest. He needed to see a warm, affirming smile where there had not been one before. Song was just his tool for making that happen.”

His hit songs included “We’re in This Love Together,” “After All,” “Boogie Down,” “Never Givin’ Up,” and the theme song to the TV series “Moonlighting,” for which he wrote the lyrics.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and son Ryan.

more to come…