Ultra Records Elevates Adrian Nunez to VP of A&R for Payday Label

Ultra Records has promoted Adrian Nunez to VP, A&R for Ultra Records/Payday Records and Ultra International Music Publishing. He was previously director of business and legal affairs.

The hip-hop legacy label Payday was launched in 1992 by Ultra founder and president Patrick Moxey, who is also president of electronic music at Sony Music, and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Nunez’s role will include overseeing and advising on label talent. While working in business affairs, Nunez was involved in the re-signing of Zaytoven and the signings of Cassius Jay, Maaly Raw, MexikoDro, Radamiz and other hip-hop and R&B producers.

The Payday label will operate as a standalone with the backing of Ultra Records. Its roster includes New Orleans’ Pell, DJ Premiere, OJ Da Juiceman, U.K. rapper Yung Fume and NYC collective Gloss Gang.

Previously, the New York-based company was home to Jay-Z’s first single, “In My Lifetime,” and Mos Def’s first group, U.T.D., and was associated with releases by DJ Premier and Guru of Gang Starr.