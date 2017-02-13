Adele won the coveted record of the year award at the Grammys before sweeping the night’s top categories.

Adele beat stiff competition from music heavyweights like Beyonce and Rihanna, as well as Twenty One Pilots and Grammy Awards newcomer Lukas Graham.

“My dream and my idol is Queen Bey and I adore you,” she said. “You move my soul every single day. And you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you, and I want you to be my mommy, all right.”

She also praised her producer Greg Kurstin. “You cut him off last time!” she exclaimed, referring to when they last took the stage together to accept the song of the year Grammy.

She also thanked her longtime manager, Jonathan Dickins, “because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything,” she said.

“We’ve been together for 10 years, and I love you like you’re my dad,” she added, before taking a dig at her own father. :I love you so, so much. I love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad.”

She later cried when she took the stage for the final time after winning album of the year.

Many had anticipated a straight shoot-out between Beyonce’s “Formation” and Adele’s “Hello,” two of the most popular songs of the last couple years. The illustrious duo also went head to head in the album of the year and song of the year categories, and Adele coming out on top is sure to cause consternation among Beyonce fans.

“Hello,” which was co-written and produced by American record producer Greg Kurstin, went straight to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 when it debuted, representing Adele’s fourth number-one single. The song also became the first to sell over a million digital copies in a week, and was released alongside a music video that broke, with 27.7 million views, the Vevo record for most views within the first 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s “Formation” debuted at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May of 2016. The accompanying video featured references to police brutality, racism, and Hurricane Katrina.

“Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots was also nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category. However, the song wasn’t the only Twenty One Pilots hit that was celebrated, as “Heathens” was up for best rock performance.

Rihanna’s “Work” hit the charts at number one and stayed there for nine consecutive weeks. The song was her 14th number-one single and made her the act with the fourth-most number-one songs in history (she’s still trailing The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Mariah Carey).

“7 Years” by Lukas Graham may have only hit the charts at number 96, but the song eventually rose to number two in April of 2016, meaning that the band became the highest-charting Danish act since Jorgen Ingmann in 1961.