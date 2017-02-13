Adele topped her gracious speech for her album of the year Grammy win with possibly an even more humble act.

The singer broke her Grammy Award in half on Sunday night. It’s unclear whether the did so by accident or to share with Beyonce after insisting that Bey deserved the album of the year victory. Needless to say, the internet was abuzz with “Mean Girls” comparisons. In the 2004 film, Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady Heron, broke her Spring Fling crown and threw the pieces to her fellow classmates.

Adele breaking her Grammy to share with Beyoncé is like when Cady Heron breaks her crown at spring fling. pic.twitter.com/53g8zJS853 — Deadshot (@JorjaMorgan_) February 13, 2017

The “Hello” singer was photographed on stage holding the two halves of the golden trophy. She was handed a new statue, however, immediately after setting foot off stage.

All of her trophies were also in one piece when she posed with them backstage.

Adele beat out the “Formation” singer for album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year. She won two other awards earlier in the day, bringing her total haul to five.

“I thought it was her year. What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?” Adele asked backstage about Beyonce’s “Lemonade.”

It was unclear at various moments during Adele’s final speech if the pop star would be rescinding the award, but she instead dedicated it to Queen Bey.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyonce, and the album to me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, Beyonce, was so monumental and so well thought out,” she said on stage. “And so beautiful and soul bearing, and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that.”

“All of us artists f—ing adore you,” she went on. “You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will.”

“I want you to be my mommy,” she told Beyonce, who’s pregnant with twins, in her previous speech following her record of the year win.