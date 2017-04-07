Adele’s “21” topped Carole King’s “Tapestry” as the longest-charting album by a woman on the Billboard 200 list, with April 15 marking 319 weeks on the list to “Tapestry’s” 318.

“21” debuted at No. 1 on March 12, 2011. It remained number one for 24 nonconsecutive weeks and is now resting at No. 103. “Tapestry” debuted at No. 79 in 1971 and remained on the chart for 302 consecutive weeks before dropping off and then reappearing on June 26, 2010 for an additional 16 nonconsecutive weeks. It spent 15 consecutive weeks as No. 1 in 1971.

Since the Billboard 200 began charting on a weekly basis in 1956, Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” holds the record for the longest number of consecutive weeks with 927. It outstrips the next closest contenders: Johnny Mathis’ “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” at 490 and the “My Fair Lady” original cast recording at 480. Other high-ranking albums include Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Legends,” Journey’s “Greatest Hits,” and Nirvana’s “Nevermind.”

“21” is certified 10x platinum in Europe and 14x platinum in the United States. It is also currently No. 1 on the Billboard Greatest of All Time Albums chart.

Adele’s more recent “25” is currently No. 27 on the Billboard 200 and has spent 71 weeks on the chart since its No. 1 debut. It remained No. 1 for 13 consecutive weeks, topping the 2016 year-end Top Billboard 200 Albums chart.