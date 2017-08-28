Adam Levine Slams ‘Utterly Horrible’ VMAs

Adam Levine lashed out at the MTV Video Music Awards on Twitter Sunday night, calling the annual fete “utterly horrible.”

The Maroon 5 frontman was outraged after best new artist nominee Julia Michaels’ performance was cut short on the telecast.

“It’s always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year,” Levine tweeted, using the hashtag “holy f—” in all caps.

He added, “Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song.” Lorde performed an interpretive dance during the awards to the tune of her song “Homemade Dynamite,” after tweeting earlier in the evening, “I have the flu so bad I needed an IV.”

Levine implored his Twitter followers in an earlier tweet to vote for Michaels in the best new artist category, calling her “my girl.”

Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, also expressed outrage on Twitter. “Wow [VMAs] thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial half way through [Julia Michaels’] performance,” she wrote.

Maroon 5 won the best new artist category at the VMAs in 2004. The group has been nominated for five awards, most recently in 2015 for “Sugar” in the best pop video category. Levine is promoting Maroon 5’s upcoming single “What Lovers Do,” which features another best new artist nominee, SZA. Both Michael and SZA lost the category Sunday evening to Khalid.

    1. russellisthename says:
      August 28, 2017 at 6:43 am

      What is the point of censoring the word fuck in the text of the article when you’re just going to link to Levine’s tweet anyway? Weird.

