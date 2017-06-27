Song Review: Adam Lambert’s ‘Two Fux’

Mere days after debuting a new song with Queen, Adam Lambert’s “Two Fux” has an official release date — June 30. And for fans of The “American Idol” season eight runner-up, Friday couldn’t come soon enough.

Lambert’s last recording for Warner Bros. Records was the 2015 album “The Original High,” which yielded the radio hit, “Ghost Town.” A dance-heavy collection recorded mostly in the dead of winter in Sweden, the music had a darkness about it, both lyrically and sonically, which Lambert credited to feeling vulnerable — and likely c0ld — at the time it was written (Max Martin and Shellback served as executive producers).

For “Two Fux,” the singer comes back around to his sweet spot — vocal falsettos and mid-tempo pop hooks — with the confidence of someone who seems, musically, at least, finally content with his life. Or at least that what the line “Namaste right here” suggests.

It’s a pride song, appropriately released during Gay Pride month, in which the lyrics confess: “No one gets me but myself / I’ve been this way since I was 12.” They also deadpan: “People think that I’m from Mars / Whatever,” Lambert sings. “Got that magic called ADD / Rep for them aliens / Different like me,” he later snaps as part of the overall theme of not giving “two fux.”

Musician credits have yet to be revealed, but writers on the track are as follows: Sarah Hudson, Ferras Alqaisi, Trey Campbell, Big Taste, and Adam Lambert. The track was produced by Big Taste (Dua Lipa, Lost Kings), and the cheeky title sits comfortably among a waltz-like clicking piano that drives the melody. And hat-tip to the guitar solo two-thirds of the way through. Might it be Queen’s Brian May, who played the part on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week? We’ll update as soon as more info is available.

In the meantime, watch fan video of Lambert performing the song on June 22.