Adam Lambert Debuts ‘Two Fux’ Lyric Video: Watch

Adam Lambert’s new song “Two Fux” now has a lyric video.

The “American Idol” Season 8 runner-up premiered the track — which openly addresses his own coming of age story in celebration of Gay Pride month — on June 22 during a live performance with Queen on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The confessional lyrics speak of self-realization, as Lambert sings, “No one gets me but myself / I’ve been this way since I was 12.”

Asked if this track — which features instrumentation from Big Taste — is a precursor to a forthcoming album release, a Warner Bros. Records rep tells Variety the singer has recorded “several new songs,” but at the moment there are no plans for a full-length record. However, the spokesperson says fans should be patient, as there are several more track releases planned.

Lambert’s 2015 release for Warner Bros., “The Original High,” yielded the hit, “Ghost Town.” Since then, the star joined the judging panel of “The X Factor” Australia alongside rapper Iggy Azalea and portrayed the role of Eddie in Fox’s recreation of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Lambert is currently on tour with Queen this summer. The band is set to play the Key Arena in Seattle on Saturday (July 1).

Watch the lyric video below: