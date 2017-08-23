Adam Lambert Pays Tribute to George Michael at Project Angel Food Gala With ‘Faith,’ ‘One More Try’

Staff Writer @ecnyren
Adam Lambert Project Angel Food
Courtesy of Project Angel Food

Project Angel Food honored the late pop icon George Michael at its Angel Awards Gala on Saturday at the organization’s headquarters in Hollywood. The event featured a tribute performance from “American Idol” contestant Adam Lambert.

Lambert, who currently fronts the legendary British rock band Queen on tour, performed covers of Michael’s hits “Faith” and “One More Try.” He also sang Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” a song Michael also covered.

Related

American Idol judges

‘American Idol’ Update: ABC ‘Taking a Lot of Meetings’ With Potential Judges

Michael was a dedicated supporter of the organization, and was honored posthumously with the Elizabeth Taylor Leadership Award. He was integral in keeping the organization afloat as it struggled to keep its doors open while feeding AIDS patients during the height of the epidemic in the ’90s. Michael donated $25,000 to the organization, which he continued to do annually until his death in 2016.

“George Michael was responsible for keeping our doors open and keeping critically ill members of the Los Angeles community fed when we were in dire need of help,” said Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub. “His generosity and kindness will never be forgotten, and through the Goss-Michael Foundation’s support, every meal we provide still has some of his spirit.”

Michael’s partner, Kenny Goss, spoke at the event about the pair’s dedication to Project Angel Food.

“I’m so happy that George is finally getting the recognition he deserves with Project Angel Food’s Elizabeth Taylor Leadership Award,” Goss said. “There’s been a lot said about George since he died, but I’d love for his legacy to be his music and his generosity.”

The event raised $600,000 for Project Angel Food through a variety of auction prizes, and also honored Nordstrom as a longtime corporate partner, in addition to KTLA 5’s Jason Ball and Gayle Anderson, for their outstanding commitment to the charity.

Watch Lambert’s performance of “Somebody to Love” here or below.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad