Keith Urban leads the 2017 ACM awards nominees with seven, the Academy of Country Music announced Thursday morning. Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert followed closely behind with six nominations each.
Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw both received five nominations, while Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton each earned three. Among Urban’s seven nominations is one for entertainer of the year, and his tenth nomination for male vocalist of the year.
Luke Bryan will return to co-host the awards for the fifth consecutive year, joined by Bentley for the second year in a row.
The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 on CBS. The broadcast will be aired live at 8 p.m. on the East Coast, and delayed for West Coast viewers.
View the list of nominees below:
Entertainer of the year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male vocalist of the year:
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female vocalist of the year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal duo of the year:
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal group of the year:
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
New male vocalist of the year:
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
New female vocalist of the year:
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
Maren Morris
New vocal duo or group of the year:
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Album of the year:
Black – Dierks Bentley
Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
HERO – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
Ripcord – Keith Urban
Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells
Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
Single record of the year:
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw
Record Labels: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records
My Church – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
Song of the year:
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)
Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Songwriter: Lori McKenna
Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)
Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde
Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)
Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove
Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,
Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)
Video of the year:
Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
Director: Tim Mattia
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Director: Joseph Kahn
Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Kristin Barlowe
Producer: Michelle Abnet
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford
Songwriter of the year:
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna
Vocal event of the year:
Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: MCA Nashville
May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney
Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville
Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records
For the full list of nominees, visit the Academy of Country Music’s website here.