The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards kicks off Sunday night, honoring the best in country music from the past year.
The show is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley for the second consecutive year. Keith Urban leads the nominations with seven, including album of the year, followed by Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris with six nods each.
The show will feature a slew of performances from country music’s biggest stars, including Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. Some of the winners, such as Morris for new female vocalist of the year, have already been announced.
See a complete list of nominees below, updated live as winners are announced.
Entertainer of the year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male vocalist of the year:
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female vocalist of the year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal duo of the year:
Brothers Osborne (WINNER)
Big & Rich
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal group of the year:
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
New male vocalist of the year:
Jon Pardi (WINNER)
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Brett Young
New female vocalist of the year:
Maren Morris (WINNER)
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
New vocal duo or group of the year:
Brothers Osborne (WINNER)
A Thousand Horses
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Album of the year:
“Black” – Dierks Bentley, Capitol Records Nashville
“Dig Your Roots” – Florida Georgia Line, Big Machine Label Group
“HERO” – Maren Morris, Columbia Nashville
“Ripcord” – Keith Urban, Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
“The Weight of These Wings” – Miranda Lambert, RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
Single record of the year:
“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line, Big Machine Label Group (WINNER)
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw, McGraw Music, Big Machine Recordsa
“My Church” – Maren Morris, Columbia Nashville
Vice – Miranda Lambert, RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
Song of the year:
“Die A Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett (WINNER)
Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw
Songwriter: Lori McKenna
“Kill A Word” – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde
“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Video of the year:
“Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton
Director: Tim Mattia
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Director: Joseph Kahn
Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside
“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Kristin Barlowe
Producer: Michelle Abnet
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford
Songwriter of the year:
Lori McKenna (WINNER)
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Vocal event of the year:
“May We All” – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw (WINNER)
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: MCA Nashville
“Setting The World On Fire” – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney
Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville
“Think Of You” – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records
