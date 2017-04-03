The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards kicks off Sunday night, honoring the best in country music from the past year.

The show is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley for the second consecutive year. Keith Urban leads the nominations with seven, including album of the year, followed by Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris with six nods each.

The show will feature a slew of performances from country music’s biggest stars, including Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. Some of the winners, such as Morris for new female vocalist of the year, have already been announced.

See a complete list of nominees below, updated live as winners are announced.

Entertainer of the year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male vocalist of the year:

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female vocalist of the year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal duo of the year:

Brothers Osborne (WINNER)

Big & Rich

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal group of the year:

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

New male vocalist of the year:

Jon Pardi (WINNER)

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Brett Young

New female vocalist of the year:

Maren Morris (WINNER)

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

New vocal duo or group of the year:

Brothers Osborne (WINNER)

A Thousand Horses

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Album of the year:

“Black” – Dierks Bentley, Capitol Records Nashville

“Dig Your Roots” – Florida Georgia Line, Big Machine Label Group

“HERO” – Maren Morris, Columbia Nashville

“Ripcord” – Keith Urban, Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

“The Weight of These Wings” – Miranda Lambert, RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

Single record of the year:

“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line, Big Machine Label Group (WINNER)

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw, McGraw Music, Big Machine Recordsa

“My Church” – Maren Morris, Columbia Nashville

Vice – Miranda Lambert, RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

Song of the year:

“Die A Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett (WINNER)

Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw

Songwriter: Lori McKenna

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Video of the year:

“Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton

Director: Tim Mattia

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Director: Joseph Kahn

Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside

“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Kristin Barlowe

Producer: Michelle Abnet

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford

Songwriter of the year:

Lori McKenna (WINNER)

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Vocal event of the year:

“May We All” – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw (WINNER)

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: MCA Nashville

“Setting The World On Fire” – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney

Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville

“Think Of You” – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records