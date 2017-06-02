ABC to Air Ariana Grande Benefit Concert in U.S. as Global Broadcasters Sign Up (EXCLUSIVE)

ABC will air Ariana Grande’s One Love benefit concert Sunday, one of a host of international broadcasters that have signed up to air the live event dedicated to helping victims of the Manchester attack.

BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the BBC, is coordinating the international effort and has placed the concert with broadcasters in 38 countries so far, with more agreements expected.

In addition to the U.S., viewers in Asia, South America, Australia, and other parts of Europe will be able to tune in to the concert, whose star lineup includes Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Coldplay. The show will be carried by Tencent in China, Globosat in Brazil, TF1’s TMC channel in France, Rai in Italy, and pubcasters SVT in Sweden and NRK in Norway.

NBCUniversal and its E! Entertainment cable network have secured a pan-Latin American deal.

The broadcasters will all run the coverage live with repeat airings in territories where it goes out particularly early or late. In the U.K., the BBC will cover it live from 6:55 p.m. to 10 p.m. on BBC One.

Grande put together the benefit days after her May 22 appearance at the Manchester Arena was hit by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured scores more. She suspended her “Dangerous Woman” tour temporarily, canceling several European dates, and will pick up again in France next Wednesday.

The One Love concert is to be held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, a venue with a capacity of 50,000 people, just a few miles from the Manchester Arena. Tickets to the concert have sold out.

In several territories, more than one partner will show the gig. In Australia, it will be on free TV network Nine and cable service UKTV, for example, and in Canada, Bell, CTV and Much will all show it.

The streaming services of numerous TV networks will show the event, including SVT Play and Finland’s YLE Areena. Dedicated streaming services including Viu in Hong Kong and KKBOX in Taiwan also have it.