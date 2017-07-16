Aaron Carter Arrested on DUI, Marijuana Possession Charges

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested Saturday evening in Cornelia, Ga., Variety can confirm.

The singer was charged with a DUI and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, while his girlfriend was booked on possession, paraphernalia, and obstructing law enforcement.

All six charges are misdemeanors, and Carter was released from jail on $4,610 bond Sunday afternoon. Parker remains in prison.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was pulled over at 7:55 p.m. ET Saturday night along Route 385 — about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta — and promptly taken into police custody.

Carter was due to perform in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, but cancelled the performance just hours before his arrest, citing “transportation issues.” He has yet to cancel a meet and greet and acoustic performance scheduled for Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala.

Carter is best known as a child and teen pop star, and the brother of Backstreet Boys performer Nick Carter. The now-29-year-old released his EP “LøVë” on Feb. 10. Outside of his music career, Carter has made cameos in TV shows including “7th Heaven,” “Lizzie McGuire,” and, more recently, “Angie Tribeca.” He also placed fifth on Season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars” and appeared in an off-Broadway production of “The Fantasticks.” Parker is a photographer.