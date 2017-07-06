50 Cent Disses Jay-Z’s Album ‘4:44’: ‘S— Was Like Golf Course Music’

50 Cent wasn’t shy about telling the world how he felt about Jay-Z’s new album “4:44.” The “In Da Club” rapper posted an Instagram video on Wednesday criticizing his latest release.

“I thought the s— was aight, you know what I’m sayin’? I liked the s—. But I’ma keep it 100: The s— was a little, the s— was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and s—, and tie a f—ing sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s—.”

“I ain’t gon’ hold you up,” 50 Cent added. “Some of that s— was like golf course music.”.

“I’mma tell you the truth: N—as hot out here,” he went on. “They don’t wanna hear that sh—. They just wanna have a good time. F— that. You can’t be the best rapper at 47, because the new n—as is here,” 50 Cent said.

Within just a week, “4:44” has gained platinum status while stirring up the hip-hop community. Along with issues over “4:44’s” platinum certification, Tidal, which exclusively released Jay-Z’s latest, is in the midst of a dust-up with Kanye West, who claims the company owes him $3 million.

“4:44” also drummed up controversy with its release method. When it first debuted on June 30, it was unavailable to Tidal users who signed up that same day, drawing backlash over social media. On Monday, Tidal changed course and made the album available to all subscribers.

