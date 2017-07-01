28 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting, Multiple Gunmen Expected

A shooting at a Little Rock, Ark., nightclub has left 28 injured with one in critical condition, although everyone involved is expected to survive.

Shots rang out at Power Ultra Lounge early Saturday morning during a concert for Tennessee rapper Finese 2Tymes. According to Little Rock Police, the incident was a self-contained dispute between club-goers and not a premeditated act or terrorism.

Despite initial reports indicating only 17 injuries, in actuality, 25 people were injured by the gunfire with a further three harmed in the commotion. Victims were sent to three area hospitals, with the youngest victim being just 16 years old.

Apparently, the gunshots occurred on the second story of the building, littering the floor level with broken glass. Multiple gunmen are expected.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statement Saturday morning. “Every few days it seems a high profile shooting dominates the news, culminating with this morning’s event,” said the Arkansas governor. “I have spoken this morning with Mayor Stodola and I have offered both my heart felt concern over this senseless violent tragedy and state assets as needed to address the continued threat of violence in our community.”

Arkansas has experienced over a dozen drive-by shootings in the past week, although they’re thought to be unrelated.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola echoed Hutchinson’s comments with a public Facebook post of his own. “My heart is broken this morning — my prayers are with the victims of this tragedy,” he began. “Thanks to the first responders and our hospitals. We are still gathering information and will have a press conference this afternoon. We are committed to doing everything possible to bring safety to our city. We need everyone to help.”

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.