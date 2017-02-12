The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are finally upon us! As the biggest artists in the music industry descend upon the Staples Center in Los Angeles, keep track of all the action with our Grammys 2017 live blog.

The ceremony, hosted for a the first time by James Corden, will be broadcast live on CBS beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will be held at the at Microsoft Theater starting at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s performers include Adele, Chance The Rapper, Daft Punk, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Anderson .Paak, Katy Perry, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and The Weeknd. Late music icons George Michael and Prince will also be honored with tributes.

The Grammys are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich will executive produce, Louis J. Horvitz will direct, and Ben Winston will produce. David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

Variety reporters will be on the scene at the Staples Center all day, providing the latest updates, including a backstage account. Keep up with all the action, starting at 12:30 p.m. PT, below.