Missy Elliott, Bjork, Frank Ocean, and Nine Inch Nails have been announced as the headliners for the 2017 FYF Fest.

The music festival, which expands to three days this year, will be held July 21, 22 and 23 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

2017 best R&B performance Grammy winner Solange is slated to perform, as are Erykah Badu, A Tribe Called Quest, and Iggy Pop.

2017 best new artist nominee Anderson .Paak, Hannibal Burress, MGMT and Flying Lotus are among the 70 other acts announced. Check out the complete artist list below:

The FYF Fest was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 and is produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live.

General admission weekend passes, VIP passes, and single day passes go on sale Friday, March 24, at noon PDT.

The day-by-day artist lineup will be released in April.