The 2017 Brit Awards are being held now at the 02 Arena in London.
British TV personalities Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis are hosting the 37th edition of the British Phonographic Industry’s annual pop music awards.
Canadian crooner Michael Buble was supposed to host, but pulled out due to his son’s cancer diagnosis.
Prior to the show, singer Robbie Williams — best known for his hit “Angels” — was awarded the Brits Icon Award by members of his former band Take That.
The late David Bowie was nominated for two awards: British Male Solo Artist and MasterCard British Album of the Year.
See the complete list of winners below with live updates:
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
British Female Solo Artist
Emeli Sande
British Group
The 1975
International Group
TBD
British Breakthrough Act
TBD
Critic’s Choice
Rag’n’Bone Man
MasterCard British Album of the Year
TBD
British Single of the Year
TBD
International Solo Male Artist
TBD
International Solo Female Artist
TBD
British Producer of the Year
TBD
British Video
TBD
BRITs Global Success
TBD
BRITs Icon Award
Robbie Williams