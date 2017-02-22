The 2017 Brit Awards are being held now at the 02 Arena in London.

British TV personalities Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis are hosting the 37th edition of the British Phonographic Industry’s annual pop music awards.

Canadian crooner Michael Buble was supposed to host, but pulled out due to his son’s cancer diagnosis.

Prior to the show, singer Robbie Williams — best known for his hit “Angels” — was awarded the Brits Icon Award by members of his former band Take That.

The late David Bowie was nominated for two awards: British Male Solo Artist and MasterCard British Album of the Year.

See the complete list of winners below with live updates:

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

British Female Solo Artist

Emeli Sande

British Group

The 1975

International Group

TBD

British Breakthrough Act

TBD

Critic’s Choice

Rag’n’Bone Man

MasterCard British Album of the Year

TBD

British Single of the Year

TBD

International Solo Male Artist

TBD

International Solo Female Artist

TBD

British Producer of the Year

TBD

British Video

TBD

BRITs Global Success

TBD

BRITs Icon Award

Robbie Williams