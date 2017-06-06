Coldplay Send Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Nice Tweets After Liam’s One Love Manchester Slam

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Coldplay Thanks Noel Gallagher After Liam’s

Coldplay have subtly come to the defense of Noel Gallagher after his brother and fellow former Oasis bandmate Liam slammed him on Twitter for not appearing Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

At the show, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland covered Oasis’ classic “Don’t Look Back in Anger” — dedicating it to show organizer Ariana Grande — and performed with Liam on the group’s “Live Forever.”

In the wee hours of Monday, Liam took to Twitter to apologize for Noel’s absence, first gently and then, with a second Tweet, reigniting the brothers’ long feud. A spokesperson for Noel had said last week that he would not appear at the show because he was out of the country on a long-planned family trip. Still, fans hoped for an onstage reunion of the famously fractious siblings, who have not performed together in public since 2009. Twenty-plus years after they soared to superstardom, Manchester is still the brothers’ town, and their influence casts a huge shadow over the city’s musical history.

“Noels out of the f—ing country weren’t we all love get on a f—ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f—.”

On Tuesday morning, Martin tipped the scales with a string of Tweets thanking Noel for his approval of their performance (punctuation added).

“Thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and ‘Live Forever’ on Sunday.

Everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit, and for lending us those incredible songs. Love cm”

And then, lest anyone think they were taking sides, Martin thanked Liam as well.

“And thank you @liamgallagher, that was awesome x cm + jb.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad