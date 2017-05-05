Tate Modern Names New Building for Len Blavatnik

Britain’s Tate has officially named the recently opened extension of Tate Modern after Soviet-born billionaire Len Blavatnik. The new Blavatnik Building has been named in recognition of the lead donation from the Blavatnik Family Foundation, which is headed by the international industrialist and philanthropist who owns Access Industries.

Blavatnik’s foundation pledged a reported £50 million ($65 million) gift in 2011, well before the opening of the new Tate Modern in June 2016. Blavatnik said Tate provided an “imcomparable service to the arts, culture and education throughout the world,” and that and his family were honored to support Tate and be linked to the new building.

“The generosity of this gift is almost unprecedented in Tate’s history,” said Tate director Nicholas Serota. “The transformation and extension of Tate Modern was hugely ambitious and relied on many people to bring it to fruition, but Len Blavatnik’s enthusiastic support ensured the successful realisation of the project and I am delighted that the new building now bears his name.”

The new Tate Modern opened to the public on June 17 last year, introducing the new building which was designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron. It also received a $65 million Government investment, $9 million from the Greater London Authority and $1.3 million from Southwark Council, as well as donations from other public funders, private individuals, trusts and foundations.

It new space has already received more than six million visitors since opening. The building was temporarily named Switch House upon opening after the part of the former power station, which was converted into the art museum in 2000, that stood on the site.

Blavatnik became a U.K. citizen in 2010, having previously become a U.S. citizen in 1984 after emigrating from the former Soviet Union in 1978. The Blavatnik Family Foundation has funded numerous arts projects and exhibitions in Britain including for the National Gallery, the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal Academies of Arts and Engineering, the British Musuem, the V&A and the Royal Opera House.