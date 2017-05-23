Take That Postpones Liverpool Concert Following Manchester Arena Bombing

British pop group Take That has postponed a planned concert in Liverpool on Tuesday night out of respect for all those affected by the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena. The band, which was formed in Manchester in 1990, is scheduled to give three concerts at the arena later this week but has yet to say whether these will go ahead.

“Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool,” Take That said on its official Twitter account. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

The group had been scheduled to perform Tuesday for the second consecutive night at Liverpool’s Echo Arena as part of its “Wonderland Live” tour. Lead singer Gary Barlow said on his own Twitter account that the canceled concert would probably be rescheduled for sometime after the band’s June 15-16 concerts in Norwich, which were to end the British leg of the band’s worldwide tour. The tour resumes in Australia and New Zealand in November.

Barlow said the group was still “waiting for news” before announcing whether three planned performances later this week at Manchester Arena would go ahead. The band had already performed three concerts at the venue (pictured) last week and were due to return for three additional shows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.