Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Mourned by Music World: ‘A Great Talent’

The music and entertainment world reacted with shock this morning following the announcement of the death of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman and singer Chris Cornell. Cornell, who was just 52, died late Wednesday having performed earlier in the evening with Soundgarden in Detroit.

Tributes to the singer poured out across social media. Rock and Rock Hall of Famer Robbie Robertson called Cornell a “brilliant vocalist,” while Led Zeppelin guitarist and founder Jimmy Page said he was “incredibly talented” and would be “incredibly missed.” Posting an image of himself with Cornell, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said it was “a sad loss of a great talent.”

Drummer Mike Portnoy, of progressive metal rock band Dream Theater said Cornell was “one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation,” while Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Linda Perry called him a “gifted, sweet, loving soul with a voice as chilling and deep as the ocean.”

Chris Cornell was a brilliant vocalist. Incredibly sad news. — Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Other tributes poured in from across the entertainment world, including Alex Gaskarth, frontman of U.S. rock band All Time Low; British punk rocker Billy Idol; former Red Hot Chilli Peppers member Dave Navarro; Hollywood actor Elijah Wood; and British musician Julian Lennon. Posting an image of Cornell on his Instagram page Lennon said the singer was “without question unique.”