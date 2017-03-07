George Michael died of natural causes, the coroner has confirmed. The cause of death was heart and liver disease.

The singer, who died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day at home in Goring-on-Thames, England, suffered a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, reported.

Salter said in a statement: “Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.

“As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.

“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

As there is no need for an inquest, the funeral can now go ahead.