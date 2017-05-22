Elton John: MTV Era Produced Many Untalented Musicians

Elton John told an audience at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday that the MTV generation had promoted many musicians who didn’t deserve the attention, but he also paid tribute to the positive role that music videos have played in the music business.
John, who was on-stage with his long-term song-writing partner Bernie Taupin, said: “We were before the MTV generation and I’m glad we were because we were real artists. The MTV generation brought along a lot of people who were great but a lot of people who just made videos. So a lot of the artistry went out of the music.”
The singer, who was answering questions from Spike Lee at the winners’ presentation for a new music-video competition, added: “Visuals — whether it is a painting, a drawing, a piece of film, a video — enhance music. You get to use your imagination; you get into it.”
The competition, titled “Elton John: The Cut,” was launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of John’s songwriting partnership with Taupin. The contest, which was staged with the support of YouTube, asked entrants to create music-videos for three of the singer’s songs: “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” and “Tiny Dancer.”
The judges were John, Taupin, Barry Jenkins, who directed Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight,” Hollywood film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Grammy award-winning music-video director Melina Matsoukas.
He is correct to a degree. He’d probably say the Sex Pistols were untalented but they were ground breaking in the same way as Dylan was. I mean would anyone call Dylan a “Singer”? Punk unleashed an energy previously unseen. It also ushered in social commentary in music much more than the protest songs of the 60’s, albeit sometimes too much at times. As far as today’s “music”, I can’t agree more. First you have people calling themselves “Musicians” who can’t play anything. I have a recording studio and most young “Artists” can’t play a song all the way through. It’s all cut and paste in a DAW just to put a song together. I also have tape machines and when I tell them people would come in ready and put down a song in two or three takes, then go back and do solos and vocals in one or two takes with only 8 tracks to work with, they don’t believe me. No auto tune, no cut and paste. I tell them go home and practice and when you can play the song all the way through then you’re ready to come into the studio. With all the sampling and drum machines they’re not musicians, they’re DJ’s just stealing other peoples work.
There has been garbage music in every decade. John thinks he’s some kind of Elitist to think he is better than others. Sorry Johnny but you didn’t invent good music.
What EJ says is true. But TBH I’d take some of those “untalented” musicians over the utter garbage being put out there today with a “music” label pasted on it. Particularly the rap crap and all those songs that sound like car commercials. Disgustingly laughable! Very little REAL talent out there these days.
I’m no Elton John fan, but I totally agree with what he said. There were some really shitty musical “artists” back in the day that should have never been seen, much less heard!!
and dancers and singers. Hey they all need echo chambers and loud background to sound decent. Almost all of them have phony lib sinc routines. I see Idot is coming back and I ask why? The last few shows they couldnt sing there way out of paper bags. The standards are very low now.
sadly, that continues to his day and in fact got much worse, with hip hop, rap, horrible “metal” and punk and so on.
Listen to any of the first ten Ramones albums, and if you still think punk is untalented, then you don’t know jack squat about music.
And yet those untalented performers were head and shoulders above today’s super-untalented crop.
You spelled crap wrong.