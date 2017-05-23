Donald Trump Responds to Manchester Bombing: ‘They’re Losers’

President Trump on Tuesday called those behind the suicide bombing in Manchester “evil losers in life” who murdered “so many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives.”

Speaking in the Middle East on his first foreign trip, Trump said he would not call those responsible “monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name.

“I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are,” Trump said. “They’re losers, and we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers. Just remember that.”