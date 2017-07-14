Beyoncé Publishes First Picture of Twins Sir Carter and Rumi On Instagram

Beyoncé Puts First Picture of Twins
Beyoncé Knowles has published the first picture of her and Jay Z’s baby twins on Instagram, confirming their names as Sir Carter and Rumi in the process.

The star’s picture has a similar theme to the one she posted on Instagram to reveal she was pregnant, and is the first public image of the children. It sees the singer pose with her new babies against a backdrop of flowers, and wearing a colorful dress.

An accompanying message said: “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today”. The post quickly received over 3.5 million likes and over 150,000 comments. Beyoncé has 104 million followers on Instagram and her original pregnancy post became the most-liked ever on the social network.

The twins have an older sister, Blue Ivy, who was born in 2012.

