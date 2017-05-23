Manchester Suicide Bomber Identified as Salman Abedi

British authorities have identified suspected Manchester bomber as Salman Abedi.
The 22-year-old Abedi died in Monday’s suicide blast that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens at Manchester Arena where pop star Ariana Grande had just performed.
ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.
Manchester police said they were still investigating whether the bomber had ties to any extremist organizations. They also pleaded with residents not to respond to the attack with violence toward minorities.
“We understand that feelings are very raw right now, and people are bound to be looking for answers,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement. “However, now, more than ever, it is vital that our diverse communities in Greater Manchester stand together and do not tolerate hate.”
Another man, an unidentified 23-year-old, was arrested Tuesday in south Manchester in connection with the bombing. Police also said they had executed two search warrants in and around the city, including at one location where they conducted a “controlled explosion” in order to gain entry to the search site.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said that “many” children were among the dead. At least 59 people were also injured in the bombing.
“This is among the worst terrorist incidents we have experienced in the United Kingdom,” May said following an emergency meeting. “We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but an opportunity for carnage.”
At approximately 10:33 p.m. BST, a bomb ripped through the foyer of the arena, sending thousands of screaming fans out into the streets.
Several victims described being thrown by the explosion that scattered nuts and bolts across the floor.
President Donald Trump, who spoke to the British prime minster early Tuesday, according to the White House, addressed the “horrible morning of death” during a news conference in Bethlehem, West Bank.
“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” he said. “So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.”
