Imagine Dragons Rules TV Ads With ‘Believer,’ ‘Thunder’

Imagine Dragons’ “Evolve” isn’t just the year’s top-selling rock album: Driven by the songs “Believer” — No. 10 on the BuzzAngle Top 30 — and “Thunder,” it’s produced an impressive number of TV and commercial synchs. Credit Universal Music Group exec VP of film & TV music Tom Rowland and KIDinaKORNER’s head of synch and licensing Zach Sinick for the songs’ multi-screen ubiquity.

“Believer” had more than 32 syncs as of press time, with the following highlights:

Nintendo Switch: Aired during last year’s Super Bowl, the song perfectly matches a gamer seamlessly moving from his cell phone to a big screen.

Jeep Celebration Event: In a deft bit of bonus promotion, the song gets a name-check on the car dashboard’s SiriusXM readout.

“Thunder” has been synched 19 times so far in 2017, including:

Microsoft Surface Laptop: Like the Jeep commercial, the band’s name on the Spotify interface is featured on the screen.

Jeep “Drive and Discover” (Freedom 2017 Cherokee):  The song is well integrated into the ad, which starts with Dan Reynolds singing, “I was dreaming/Of bigger things,” suiting the company’s “Drive and discover” theme.

