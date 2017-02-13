Sturgill Simpson performed his hit “All Around You” from his Grammy-nominated album “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday night.

Simpson took the stage with his guitar in hand as his band added jazz notes with saxophones and trombones.

Aside from album of the year, Simpson is also nominated for best country album for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — his third studio album. He won the latter at the non-televised portion of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

With his first major-label release, the relative newcomer edged out more well-known artists, including David Bowie, Radiohead, Sia, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Coldplay, and Paul Simon, for a spot in the highly competitive album of the year category.

A cover of Nirvana’s “In Bloom” was one of the songs on “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.”

The Kentucky native announced earlier this week he is going on a national tour to promote the album.