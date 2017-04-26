SAG-AFTRA to Cover Performers at Billboard Latin Music Awards

SAG-AFTRA has reached an agreement to cover performers at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The nationally broadcast award show will air live on the Telemundo network on April 27 and is produced by CMS Productions. The union made the announcement Wednesday.

“This is another historic moment for Spanish-language performers,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “Successfully organizing the Billboard Latin Music Awards would not have been possible without the success of the Telemundo performers. This victory is another step in SAG-AFTRA’s efforts to organize throughout the Spanish-language media industries. We look forward to working with Telemundo again to positively impact Spanish speaking performers’ lives.”

In March, Telemundo’s telenovela performers voted to join SAG-AFTRA following a successful organizing campaign. The Billboard Latin Music Awards contract will cover performers including members of the Miami-based professional dance community, which has also been organizing to improve conditions on Spanish-language television shows. The agreement also marks the first time that any Spanish-language awards show has been covered in Miami.

In 2016, SAG-AFTRA successfully organized Telemundo’s Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The Latin Grammy Awards, broadcast on Univision and produced in Las Vegas, has been organized for years.

“This moment highlights why it’s important for the creative community to come together,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White. “When performers unite, they can create change in an entire industry. I am proud of our Spanish-language performers and am excited to work closely with Telemundo.”