Most of the post-Oscars chatter will be dominated by a certain best picture mistake, but don’t let that overshadow the efforts of the artists.

Specially, we’re taking a look at the musicians who got Hollywood A-listers out of their seats for some rousing performances of Oscar-nominated original songs. John Legend showcased both nominated “La La Land” songs in one performance, singing a mash-up of “City of Stars” and “Audition.”

Justin Timberlake kicked off the festivities with a bang, opening the ceremony with his hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls.” Sixteen-year-old Auli’i Cravalho, introduced by Lin-Manual Miranda, wowed the audience with a soaring rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” and Sting took to the Oscar stage to sing “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” showing support for the press in the process.

It’s worth noting that Sara Bareilles also gave a captivating performance of Judy Collins’ “Both Sides Now” — however, we’re excluding that from the Variety poll, as it was not a performance showcasing a best original song contender. Which of the below was your favorite? Weigh in!