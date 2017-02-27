John Legend Auli'i Cravalho
Most of the post-Oscars chatter will be dominated by a certain best picture mistake, but don’t let that overshadow the efforts of the artists.

Specially, we’re taking a look at the musicians who got Hollywood A-listers out of their seats for some rousing performances of Oscar-nominated original songs. John Legend showcased both nominated “La La Land” songs in one performance, singing a mash-up of “City of Stars” and “Audition.”

Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," shows the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on from right. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Justin Timberlake kicked off the festivities with a bang, opening the ceremony with his hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls.” Sixteen-year-old Auli’i Cravalho, introduced by Lin-Manual Miranda, wowed the audience with a soaring rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” and Sting took to the Oscar stage to sing “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” showing support for the press in the process.

It’s worth noting that Sara Bareilles also gave a captivating performance of Judy Collins’ “Both Sides Now” — however, we’re excluding that from the Variety poll, as it was not a performance showcasing a best original song contender. Which of the below was your favorite? Weigh in!

