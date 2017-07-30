MTV to Revive ‘Total Request Live,’ Changes ‘Moonman’ Statue to ‘Moon Person’

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Total Request Live TRL
REX/Shutterstock

MTV has decided to change the name of its Video Music Award trophy — the Moonman statue — to Moon Person. Network president Chris McCarthy shared the news during an interview with The New York Times published on Sunday.

“Why should it be a man?” McCarthy proposed. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

Related

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: A New Gender Revolution?

The announcement comes as part of a push by MTV for more inclusive awards, including the decision to get rid of gendered acting categories at its Movie & TV Awards. Emma Watson beat out Taraji P. Henson, Daniel Kaluuya, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, and Hailee Steinfeld to become the award’s first winner.

McCarthy also announced a new series called “We Are They.” The docuseries will recount gender nonconforming youths’ coming-of-age stories. He also revealed plans to bring back “Total Request Live” or “TRL.”

“Who’s not going to support a platform that’s covering all of the buckets of social media and cable to allow your artist to go on, play a video, perform a song and to talk about their new music that just got released?” he asked. “How do you say no to that? We’re going to give it a shot, a big shot.”

Carson Daly originally hosted the series from 1998-2005, and was replaced by a rotating lineup of hosts until the show’s cancellation in 2008. The new iteration will also have a revolving series of up-and-coming hosts, including rapper-comedian DC Young Fly and radio host Erik Zachary.

Katy Perry will host the 2017 VMAs on Aug. 27.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad