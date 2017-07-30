MTV to Revive ‘Total Request Live,’ Changes ‘Moonman’ Statue to ‘Moon Person’

MTV has decided to change the name of its Video Music Award trophy — the Moonman statue — to Moon Person. Network president Chris McCarthy shared the news during an interview with The New York Times published on Sunday.

“Why should it be a man?” McCarthy proposed. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

The announcement comes as part of a push by MTV for more inclusive awards, including the decision to get rid of gendered acting categories at its Movie & TV Awards. Emma Watson beat out Taraji P. Henson, Daniel Kaluuya, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, and Hailee Steinfeld to become the award’s first winner.

McCarthy also announced a new series called “We Are They.” The docuseries will recount gender nonconforming youths’ coming-of-age stories. He also revealed plans to bring back “Total Request Live” or “TRL.”

“Who’s not going to support a platform that’s covering all of the buckets of social media and cable to allow your artist to go on, play a video, perform a song and to talk about their new music that just got released?” he asked. “How do you say no to that? We’re going to give it a shot, a big shot.”

Carson Daly originally hosted the series from 1998-2005, and was replaced by a rotating lineup of hosts until the show’s cancellation in 2008. The new iteration will also have a revolving series of up-and-coming hosts, including rapper-comedian DC Young Fly and radio host Erik Zachary.

Katy Perry will host the 2017 VMAs on Aug. 27.