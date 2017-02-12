James Corden
Jason Bell

The 2017 Grammy Awards may be the most exciting in years.

Superstars Adele and Beyonce are going head to head in three prestige categories: Record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year. Meanwhile, it’ll be interesting to see who emerges as the best new artist among a diverse group of musicians: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, and Anderson .Paak.

Of course, the Grammys aren’t just about the awards; at least a dozen performances will take place during the ceremony, including a Lady Gaga-Metallica duet, and tributes to the late Prince and George Michael.

Related

Grammy Controversy

17 Most Controversial Grammy Wins of All Time

The Grammys, hosted by James Corden, will air live on CBS beginning on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Cord-cutters can watch the show via CBS All Access, which allows for a seven-day free trial. The stream is available on iPad and iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, PS4, and Xbox. A pre-show hosted by “Entertainment Tonight’s” Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier will precede the awards show on All Access, beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The official Grammy website will stream red carpet coverage beginning at 3 p.m. PT. Once the show starts, the stream will switch over to a backstage, behind-the-scenes livestream.

As usual, E! will broadcast their red carpet coverage beginning at 3 p.m. PT.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1