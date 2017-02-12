The 2017 Grammy Awards may be the most exciting in years.

Superstars Adele and Beyonce are going head to head in three prestige categories: Record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year. Meanwhile, it’ll be interesting to see who emerges as the best new artist among a diverse group of musicians: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, and Anderson .Paak.

Of course, the Grammys aren’t just about the awards; at least a dozen performances will take place during the ceremony, including a Lady Gaga-Metallica duet, and tributes to the late Prince and George Michael.

The Grammys, hosted by James Corden, will air live on CBS beginning on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Cord-cutters can watch the show via CBS All Access, which allows for a seven-day free trial. The stream is available on iPad and iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, PS4, and Xbox. A pre-show hosted by “Entertainment Tonight’s” Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier will precede the awards show on All Access, beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The official Grammy website will stream red carpet coverage beginning at 3 p.m. PT. Once the show starts, the stream will switch over to a backstage, behind-the-scenes livestream.

As usual, E! will broadcast their red carpet coverage beginning at 3 p.m. PT.