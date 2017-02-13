A night of political statements and teary-eyed tributes made the 2017 Grammy Awards one of the better award shows of the season.

For those who want to relive the night’s magic, here are the 10 best quotes from the ceremony.

—

“I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry Ken.” — Adele after swearing and restarting her tribute for the late singer George Michael.

—

“It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves.” — Beyonce in her acceptance speech for best urban contemporary album.

—

“No hate!” — shouted Katy Perry at the end of her performance with Skip Marley while an image of the Constitution was projected over the stage.

—

“I called him up, and I said, ‘Hey Josh, want to come over to my rental house and watch the Grammys? As we were watching, we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear, and seriously, Josh said to me, and we were no one at the time, he turned to me and he said, ‘If we ever go to the Grammys, if we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.'” — 21 Pilots singer Tyler Joseph offered an explanation as to why he and bandmate Josh Dun accepted their award for best pop duo/group performance for their song “Stressed Out” in their underwear.

—

“My life is Beyonce, and the album to me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, Beyonce, was so monumental, and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will.” — Adele give some love to Beyonce during her acceptance speech for album of the year.

—

“Living this up because this is the best because with President Trump we don’t know what’s next!” — rapped James Corden in his opener.

—

“We’d like to say to all those people around the world… all those people who are pushing people who are pushing those in power to represent them — tonight we represent you.” — Q-Tip opened his performance with the rest of A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak and more.

—

“I just want to thank ‘President Agent Orange’ for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States. I want to thank ‘President Agent Orange’ for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban. When we come together, we the people. We the people! We the people! We the people!” — Busta Rhymes added during the performance before the rappers raised their hands in a black power fist.

—

“The recording academy, together with America’s music makers, call on the president and congress to help keep the music playing by updating music laws, protecting music education and renewing America’s commitment to the arts. It’s our collective responsibility to preserve what binds us and to ensure that the whole world continues to benefit from one of our most unique, economically and spiritually important assets and exports: American music.” — Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, took aim at the White House while introducing the ceremony’s “in memoriam” video.

—

“I’m gonna talk. Y’all can play the music if you want.” — Chance the Rapper, who won for best rap album and performance and best new artist, in one of his three acceptance speeches of the night.