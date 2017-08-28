Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello in VMAs Stunt

Fifth Harmony used their performance during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday to show the world what they really think of their former bandmate Camila Cabello.

When the foursome took the stage to perform their latest single, “Angel,” about halfway through the awards show, a fifth person could clearly be seen standing between Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui — and it was neither of the the remaining members, Dinah Jane Hansen nor Ally Brooke.

However, once the beat kicked in, the fifth silhouette — obviously implied to be former frontwoman Cabello — was thrown backwards off the stage in a stunt.

Cabello infamously (and publicly) exited the band in search of a solo career back in Dec. of 2016, reportedly without telling Kordei, Jauregui, Hansen, and Brooke the news first. This led to a series of back-and-forth statements placing blame for the breakup on one another.

Fifth Harmony just released a third, self-titled album — their first without Cabello — on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s show. Cabello’s debut solo album, “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.” drops Sept. 22.

Fifth Harmony was awarded best pop video for their song, “Down,” featuring Gucci Mane and nominated for song of the summer. Cabello was also nominated for song of the summer for her track, “OMG,” but did not win.

A video of 5H performing “Angel” and “Down” at the VMAs can be viewed below.