And the First Ever Emmy for Music Supervision Goes to… a Woman

The first ever Emmy Award for music supervision was handed out on Sept. 10 to Susan Jacobs for “Big Little Lies.” In a field traditionally dominated by men, particularly on the composition side, the win makes the veteran curator and former label executive a trailblazer in the craft of putting song to picture. The episode that clinched it: the finale titled “You Get What You Need,” referencing the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Gets What You Want,” which played knowingly in the background, but was sung by the artist Ituana. The show also featured a spine-tingling rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Don’t,” performed by Zoe Kravitz. Elvis’ classic “It’s Now or Never” was another highlight.

Jacobs has a distinguished resume that includes music supervision on such films as “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle” and “Little Miss Sunshine,” and TV series like Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle” and HBO’s “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.” Among the directors she regularly works with are Julian Schnabel, David O. Russell and Jean-Marc Vallée, who helmed all seven episodes of “Big Little Lies.”

Jacobs credits Vallée for interweaving the music with the characters in a way that’s uniquely his own. “The songs are great, of course, but what makes them so memorable is how he uses them in an emotional context,” she tells Variety. “With movies that I’ve worked on, like ‘American Hustle,’ it’s song into song into song. It’s so much more of a commitment to use music that makes an impact and doesn’t just play.”

If anything, the success of the music on “Big Little Lies” became evident when Michael Kiwanuka, who sings the show’s haunting theme song, “Cold Little Heart,” re-entered the charts as the series was airing. Jacobs says that came about based on “repetitiveness” — the kind of repeat listening you don’t get with a film necessarily, but might if you were bingeing a few episodes.

As Variety reported when the Emmy nominations were announced, three of the five contenders in the music supervision category were women, a better female-to-male ratio than most other races, which begs the question: Is there a particular skill-set required of music supervision that draws so many women to the field? Or is there something more visceral — an ear for music and picture — that’s better served by a woman?

Jacobs has one theory: “Patience is a really big apart of it,” she says. “For me, it’s always about whatever it takes to facilitate the director’s vision. And it’s about being really comfortable being a facilitator. Maybe that’s a strength women have over men — not being so goal-oriented.”

Many in the music business — as well as enthusiasts — think of music supervision as the ultimate dream job. But the responsibilities go beyond plucking and plugging songs at your whim. There are budget issues to contend with, clearances to secure, and sign-offs to gather. Jacobs’ longtime friend and frequent collaborator from the publishing world, Carla Wallace, CEO of Nashville-based Big Yellow Dog (home to Meghan Trainor), says Jacobs is uniquely qualified to handle those hurdles. “I’ve seen her work and Sue has the skillsets for the creative and the business side of it, because you can’t drop the ball on either,” says Wallace.

At the same time, “you have to make the business part creative,” Jacobs adds. “A lot of music supervisors hire clearance people. I could never do that in a million years. There’s no point in me pitching a song and handing it off to some lawyer. I need to be on the front line explaining why this song is important to my director. So the clearance and business side are equally creative.” A novel concept for a new time.