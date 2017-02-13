Chance the Rapper lived up to his name Sunday night, delivering a powerful performance of “How Great” with a little “No Problem” and a hint of “Blessings” thrown in.

The freshly-crowned best new artist took the stage with Tamela Mann and Kirk Franklin. Oh, right — and an entire gospel choir.

Chance made a run on the 2017 awards. In addition to his best new artist title, the 23-year-old won best rap performance for “No Problem” and best rap album for “Coloring Book.” Upon winning best rapper, Chance shared a supportive text from none other than Drake. “Congrats boi!” Drake wrote. “Well deserved. I am in Manchester having a drink for u broski.”

The rap sensation was up for seven awards: best new artist, best rap performance (“No Problem”); best rap/sung performance (“Ultralight Beam”); best rap album (“Coloring Book”); and three nods in the best rap song category (“Ultralight Beam,” “No Problem,” and “Famous”).

An Academy rule change allowed “Coloring Book” to be considered, as it is a streaming-only album. Released in May, it the first streaming album to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Chance, born Chancellor Johnathan Bennett, also has a movie “Slice” coming out this year. The film centers around an enigmatic outlaw framed for a killing spree that targets unsuspecting pizza delivery boys.