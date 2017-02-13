Bruno Mars triumphantly returned to the Grammys stage with a rousing performance of “That’s What I Like.”

Clad in a track suit, Mars gyrated and sung his way through the uptempo song. Towards the end of his performance, Mars made his way into the audience. “If you want it, girl, come and get it, all this is here for you,” he sang as the cameras panned to an enthralled Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Faith Hill.

It was the pop star’s first performance at the awards show since 2013.

Mars is a four-time Grammy winner and currently nominated for album of the year for his work on Adele’s “25.”

The energetic singer has performed at the Grammys four times previously — including twice during the 55th awards back in 2013.

He also headlined the Super Bowl in 2014 and returned in 2016 to perform “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson and “Fix You”/”Up and Up” with Coldplay and Beyonce.

Watch Chrissy Teigen react to Mars’ performance (while standing next to husband John Legend) below: