It’s only fitting that Adele opened the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night win a rousing rendition of her hit “Hello” from her Grammy-nominated album “25.”

The pop star changed out of the green Givenchy gown she donned on the red carpet into a flowy dress with fuchsia and purple sequins up top. Her voice was slightly shaky at the beginning of the song, but smooth during the remainder of the stunning performance, which earned her a standing ovation.

Grammys host James Corden then hit the stage for an intentionally flawed opening bit. He lated segued into a rap in which he named tonight’s biggest nominees and even got political with a Donald Trump mention.

It was the fourth time the British superstar has performed at the Grammy Awards.

In addition to album of the year, Adele is up for record of the year (“Hello”), song of the year (“Hello”), best pop solo performance (“Hello), and best pop vocal album (“25”).

She has won 10 Grammys previously, including all four general category awards: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and best new artist.

Sunday’s Grammys have largely been seen as a showdown between her and Beyonce, who is also nominated for album, record, and song of the year.