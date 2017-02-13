While accepting the record of the year award at the 2017 Grammys, Adele thanked her team and longtime manager Jonathan Dickins, who she compared to her father. But in the next breath, the compliment was confused by Adele’s strained relationship with her father in real life.

“Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything,” she began, speaking to Dickins. “We’ve been together for 10 years, and I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot.”

The Grammy champion’s father has been the subject of U.K. tabloid fodder for some time; he reportedly left Adele and her mother when the singer was around three years old.

Adele clarified in her speech: “I love you like I would love my dad.”

Adele swept the categories she was nominated in during the 2017 Grammys, including song of the year, record of the year and album of the year. Adele also took time during her speech to thank Beyonce, who had been touted as her main competition. Just as the “Lemonade” artist’s performance centered on motherhood, Adele kept with the familial theme as she told Beyonce, “I want you to be my mommy.”

Watch the video of Adele’s speech below: