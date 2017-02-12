The 2017 Grammy Awards are underway, and Variety has all the red carpet arrival photos.

Adele was one of the early arrivals. The British songstress won two awards before the telecast, and look gorgeous in a green Givenchy dress. Her color choice was definitely a departure from his usual black and a standout on the red carpet.

Camila Cabello, formerly of Fifth Harmony, arrived solo. She donned a pretty gray ballgown.

We’re excited to see what fashionistas Rihanna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and of course, Beyonce.

Beyonce recently revealed she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

The red carpet wasn’t without controversy. Joy Villa (who famously wore a orange netting dress a few years back), donned a “Make America Great Again” dress with “Trump” emblazoned on the train.

Keep coming back to see the latest arrivals from the 2017 Grammy Awards.