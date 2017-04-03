In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Fate of the Furious.”
Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $6.03 million through Sunday for 1,035 national ad airings across 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 27-April 2. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Understandably, Universal Pictures focused spend toward a sports-loving audience, with portions of the budget dedicated to airings during the 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament and NBA Basketball games. The studio also ran the movie ad frequently across episodes of “SportsCenter.”
Just behind “The Fate of the Furious” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” which saw 1,608 national ad airing across 34 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.49 million.
TV ad placements for DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby” (EMV: $5.27 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Ghost in the Shell” ($5.03 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Going in Style” ($3.86 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.03M – The Fate of the Furious
$5.49M – Smurfs: The Lost Village
$5.27M – The Boss Baby
$5.03M – Ghost in the Shell
$3.86M – Going in Style
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 03/27/2017 and 04/02/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
